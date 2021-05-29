Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ARE stock opened at C$18.34 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

