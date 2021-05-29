Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.82

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as high as C$18.43. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 149,443 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.82.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

