AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,625 shares of company stock valued at $30,586,233. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.35. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

