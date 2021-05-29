Affirm Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Affirm in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $4,243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $4,302,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $18,477,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

