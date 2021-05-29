AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

