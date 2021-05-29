Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Receives GBX 552 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

LON:AGK opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Wednesday. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 863.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

