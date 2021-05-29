Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

A stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $139.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

