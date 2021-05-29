Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$86.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.89.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,832,816.10. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,361 shares of company stock worth $459,033 and sold 21,500 shares worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

