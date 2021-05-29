Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.