Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.89 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Aion has a total market cap of $91.89 million and $12.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.44 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.60 or 0.01065498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00546933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00380847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004168 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

