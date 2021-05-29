Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $408,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

