Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

