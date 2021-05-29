Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.