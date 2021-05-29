Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 27,600 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 520.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

