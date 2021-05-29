Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.98 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

