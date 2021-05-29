Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 19,200 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 630,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

