Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,085 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold a total of 739,092 shares of company stock worth $32,309,114 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

