Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.03 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.