Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

