Algorand 1-Day Volume Tops $155.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $155.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00258526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,536,956,821 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,947,751 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.