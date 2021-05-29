All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Critical Contrast

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 11.91, meaning that its stock price is 1,091% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares All For One Media and Wizard Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 155.45 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Wizard Entertainment $4.52 million 2.13 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Wizard Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Wizard Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Wizard Entertainment -184.16% N/A -134.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for All For One Media and Wizard Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

All For One Media beats Wizard Entertainment on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Wizard Entertainment

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

