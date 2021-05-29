Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 2,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,113,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

