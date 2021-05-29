Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of The Western Union worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders sold a total of 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.47 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

