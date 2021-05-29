Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 156.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,448 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $97.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.