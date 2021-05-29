Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.85% of Malibu Boats worth $30,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

