Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

