Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

