Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 33,588 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

