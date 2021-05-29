Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,079 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of VeriSign worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.92 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day moving average of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

