Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

