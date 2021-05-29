Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,300.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,002.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

