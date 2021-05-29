Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC opened at $14.50 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.