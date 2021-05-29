Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,604. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.66. 70,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.