Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $649.85 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $266.09 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.