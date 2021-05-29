Alps Advisors Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

