Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of BAP opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

