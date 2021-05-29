Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

