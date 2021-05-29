Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

AYX stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

