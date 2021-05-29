Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,018 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 7,507,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

