ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $90.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

