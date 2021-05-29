AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0303 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $148,765.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

