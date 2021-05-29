American International Group Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

