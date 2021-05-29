American International Group Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446,562 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

