American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

