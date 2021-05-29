American International Group Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

