American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

