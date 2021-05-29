American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $170.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.17.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9,117.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

