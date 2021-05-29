American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Get American Well alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

AMWL opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.