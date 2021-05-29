Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 771.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 345,513 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Ameris Bancorp worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

