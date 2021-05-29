Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.26. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 5,582 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

